Valkyrae Buys Her 'Dream Car'

Rachell Hofstetter, known as "Valkyrae," is celebrating another personal milestone. The famous streamer and YouTuber recently bought a brand new luxury car worth $230,000. She explained her purchase on Instagram and YouTube and thanked her viewers for their unconditional love and support. Hofstetter shared pictures of her Lamborghini Urus on her official Twitter account and Instagram handle on Sept. 20. She began her caption with: "Dream car acquired..." alongside photos of the gaming influencer posing inside and outside the car.

In her caption, Hofstetter expressed gratitude to her fans for their support over her eight-year streaming career. "I'm so thankful to those that have been around supporting all these years. I truly am so lucky and I'll never take this life for granted. I absolutely have the best community, the best friends, the best team and the best mom and sister I could ever ask for. Thank you!!! What is life."

As soon as Hofstetter posted the images, she uploaded a dedicated YouTube vlog detailing her first trip to pick up her car. Hofstetter began the vlog driving with her roommates, Fuslie and Kkatamina, to pick up her matte black Lamborghini Urus. In describing the primary goal of the vlog, she remarked, "A day that I never thought I would ever be doing, but I am picking up a brand new car, well, new car for me. It's actually pre-owned but technically it costs the same as brand new. It has 9000 miles on it. It costs the same as a brand new one because of the type of the car. It's just very expensive."

She continued, "So, I have had a 2018 Crosstrek for a while, and my mum's car broke down and she really loved my car and so I was like hey you can have my car. She flew out here to LA, she drove my car home." As a result, the YouTube star needed a new car and decided to splurge a little on something big. Hofstetter finally revealed her new car by announcing, "Okay, I'll say it, it feels wierd to say, I kinda bought a Lamborghini."

"I bought a Lamborghini, I did it. The Lamborghini Urus. We are actually heading there to the Lamborghini dealership right now to pick it up and see it in person and it's gonna be pretty." Additionally, the vlog includes a tour of her matte black Lamborghini Urus' interior and exterior, with the salesman explaining certain features and buttons when she could not.

Many of Hofstetter's fans and followers sent their congratulations through words of encouragement and positive messages. As of the date of this article, the YouTube vlog has already surpassed 350,000 views and more than 2,000 comments. Her Instagram post also crossed 655,000 likes in around 48 hours. Hofstetter has amassed over 3.72 million subscribers on her main YouTube channel alone, making her one of the most popular faces in the streaming industry. On Sept. 10, she was announced as the new face of popular British fitness apparel and accessories brand Gymshark via a massive billboard advertisement of Hofstetter in New York CIty's Times Square.