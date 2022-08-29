Valerie Bertinelli Just Sold Her Home for Millions

Valerie Bertinelli is reportedly close to selling her Los Angeles home, just weeks after listing it for $2.5 million. The former One Day at a Time star found a buyer for the house, which features three bedrooms, and three bathrooms, and was recently renovated. Bertinelli bought the home less than two years ago.

Real estate sources told TMZ on Saturday Bertinelli found a buyer for the home. It went under contract on Aug. 10, but the sale is not final yet. Renee Ogiens and Emily Trebek of Compass handled the listing.

The home went up for sale earlier this month, reports The Dirt. It covers 2,529 square feet and sits on a .26-acre lot. It was built in 1962, and Bertinelli bought it less than two years ago for $1.92 million. The home has a spacious great room, wide-plank wood floors, and a vaulted ceiling. It is arranged around a three-sided fireplace and there are glass sliders for access to the backyard. The open-concept kitchen was seen on Bertinelli's Food Network show Valerie's Home Cooking.

Bertinelli chose to sell the home just months after she filed for divorce from her second husband, Tom Vitale. They announced their separation in November 2021, and Bertinelli filed for divorce in May. in July, a judge reportedly ordered Bertinelli and Vitale to attend a legal conference with their lawyers to start ironing out financial agreements. Bertinelli has reportedly asked the court to "terminate" both parties' right to spousal support. Vitale is reportedly seeking $50,000 in spousal support.

Earlier this month, OK! Magazine reported that Vitale's team is also asking for $200,000 to cover legal fees. He claims he needs the money because he only earns $16 an hour for his job at a postal annex while Bertinelli earns $180,000 a month. The documents include a monthly expense report that shows he spends $20,000 in rent, $2,000 at restaurants, $1,730 in groceries, and $2,500 on vacations each month. Vitale was an investor, but he chose to take another job during the two-year renewal process, his lawyer said. Meanwhile, Bertinelli asked for a separate trial to determine the validity of their prenup.

Bertinelli was married to the late Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007, and they are parents to Wolfgang Van Halen, 31. She did not have children with Vitale, whom she met in 2004 while separated from Van Halen. They married in January 2011. In her first televised interview since filing for divorce, Bertinelli told Today she will be "more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone... I'll be happy that way."