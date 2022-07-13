Valerie Bertinelli Set for Awkward Face-off With Ex

Valerie Bertinelli is set for an awkward face-off with her ex, as the pair prepare to negotiate spousal support. RadarOnline.com reports that, per court documents, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ordered the actress and her ex-husband, Tom Vitale, to attend a legal conference with their lawyers and one another. The report comes after Vitale claimed that he only earns $16 an hour currently.

According to Radar, the judge wants the pair to explain what they are individually asking for so that they can then "begin the process of exchanging financial information." The outlet notes that the meeting could be the beginning of some trouble for Bertinelli, as Vitale has raised questions about "the validity of their prenuptial agreement." The 61-year-old Food Network star filed divorce paperwork in the Los Angeles Superior Court in November 2021, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for separating from her spouse. PEOPLE noted at the time that Bertinelli did not file to have the marriage dissolved and that the court documents revealed the estranged couple did have a prenuptial agreement they intend to adhere to.

However, she also reportedly "asked the court to terminate both parties' right to spousal support." Then, in May, Bertinelli went back to court to amend her petition, seeking a full divorce. At that time, she reportedly did note that the couple "signed a prenup before walking down the aisle."

Bertinelli and Vital were first introduced to one another by Bertinelli's brother, Patrick, and they married in 2011 after dating for several years. While neither have commented on the current state of their relationship, PEOPLE did share some comments that Bertinelli made during an appearance on The View not long after they wed. "I think I got tired of calling him 'my spousal equivalent,' " she said. "It's nice to call him my husband. It feels appropriate."

Before dating and marrying Vital, Bertinelli was married to late rock icon Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007. The couple shared one son, Wolfgang Van Halen. Tragically, Van Halen died in 2020 at the age of 65, after a fight with cancer. "You never like this new normal but that's what it is," Bertinelli later said of grieving her ex-husband's death, during an interview with therapist Angie Johnsey. "It's about finding a way to survive this new normal... which many people are doing."

"This whole year unfortunately has been about death and grieving and loss," she went on to say. "Too many people have lost too many things. It's just shattering what's going on." Bertinelli then added, "Talking about grief is the appropriate thing to do. We're all going through some form of it."