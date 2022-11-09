Valerie Bertinelli Mocks Paparazzi Who Followed Her and Asked Her 'Stupid Questions'

Valerie Bertinelli mocked paparazzi who were trying to get photos of her on the way out from a nail salon. The Food Network star thought it was preposterous that they would want to get pictures of her while she was simply wearing a black T-shirt. In another recent TikTok post, Bertinelli described herself as "mortified" after Matthew Perry said he kissed her when she was still married to the late Eddie Van Halen.

"This is a weird frickin' world," Bertinelli began her Oct. 27 TikTok clip. She saw a single paparazzo outside her therapist's office, waiting to ask "stupid" questions. "Y'all are weird," she said.

Next, Bertinelli recalled how she saw paparazzi inside a big black van trying to get pictures of her as she left a nail salon. She tried to lose the photographer, but they kept following her. Bertinelli said she did not understand why they would want a picture of her dressed casually. Bertinelli included a video she took of a photographer with a long-lensed camera watching her.

"Seriously, good luck trying to sell a picture where this is what I look like," Bertinelli challenged the paparazzi. "This is it! Slob on a Wednesday!" (She ended the clip by joking that she "lost" her mind because she filmed the video on a Thursday.)

This wasn't the only recent TikTok clip from the former One Day at a Time star to get noticed. On Oct. 26, she responded to a recent comment from Perry, who described an incident in his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing in which he kissed Bertinelli when Van Halen was passed out. "Anyone misbehaves in their 20's and early 30's? Are you mortified?" Bertinelli wrote in a very brief TikTok response.

In his book, Perry wrote about working with Bertinelli on the short-lived 1990 sitcom Sydney, in which she played a private eye and he played her brother. "I fell madly in love with Valerie Bertinelli, who was clearly in a troubled marriage," Perry wrote, via Page Six. "My crush was crushing; not only was she way out of my league, but she was also married to one of the most famous rock stars on the planet, Eddie Van Halen."

At first, it was unrequited love, but they kissed one night while Perry was hanging out at Bertinelli and Van Halen's house. "As the night progressed, it was clear that Eddie had enjoyed the fruits of the vine a little too hard, one more time, and eventually he just passed out, not ten feet away from us, but still," Perry wrote. "This was my chance! If you think I didn't actually have a chance in hell you'd be wrong, dear reader – Valerie and I had a long, elaborate make-out session. It was happening – maybe she felt the same way I did." Perry said he told Bertinelli how he felt about her at the time, and she "said it right back to me."

The next day, Perry's Sydney co-star Craig Bierko warned Perry to be careful. Meanwhile, Bertinelli did not even mention what happened. "I quickly got the hint and also played the role I was supposed to, but inside I was devastated," Perry wrote, adding that he had "many a tearful night" over the incident. He ended up being thankful that Sydney was canceled quickly so he would no longer have to work with Bertinelli.

Bertinelli was married to Van Halen guitarist from 1981 to 2007. They had one son together, Wolfgang Van Halen, 31. Bertinelli was also married to Tom Vitale from 2011 until she filed for divorce in 2021. Their divorce was finalized in September.