Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Reacts to Matthew Perry's Claim They Made out While She Was Married

Valerie Bertinelli is fessing up after Matthew Perry confessed to kissing the actress while she was still married to Eddie Van Hale in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. The One Day at a Time actress, 62, took to TikTok Wednesday to share a video of herself cringing and waving while Taylor Swift's song "Anti-Hero" plays.

"Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?" she wrote on the video, which features Swift singing, "It's me, hi, I'm the problem. It's me." Followers were quick to connect the TikTok to Perry's headline-making story about Bertinelli, and the star seemed to confirm their suspicions in a response to a commenter. "That made me giggle... I saw the Matthew story this morning!" one TikTok user wrote. "You left an impression girl!! Good on ya!" The Hot in Cleveland star simply replied with an embarrassed emoji covering its face.

The Friends star, 53, writes in his memoir that his feelings for Bertinelli went far beyond the brother and sister they played in the 1990 sitcom Sydney and that he fell "madly in love" with his co-star, who was married to Van Halen at the time. Their marriage was "troubled," he claimed, alleging that one night at Van Halen's house, he had a "long, elaborate make-out session" with Bertinelli while her husband was passed out drunk just feet away from them.

"I told her I had thought about doing that for a long time, and she had said it right back to me," Perry claimed, continuing that the following day, Bertinelli allegedly acted like nothing had happened between the two of them, which left him "devastated" and pleased they didn't have to be around one another anymore when the show was canceled.

Perry also opens up about his short-lived romance with Julia Roberts in the 2000s, explaining that he was the one to call things off with her. "Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me," Perry wrote in an excerpt published by The Times UK. "Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable," he continued. "So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts." Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing comes out on Nov. 1.