Update on Lamar Odom’s Rehab Stint

Following a 30-day stint at iRely Recovery in Los Angeles, Lamar Odom has checked himself out. His entry into the rehab facility was sparked by a DUI stop and arrest days prior, TMZ reports.

At the time of the former NBA sixth man of the year’s arrest, Odom insisted neither alcohol nor narcotics played a role in the arrest. Arresting officers however said that Odom’s car smelled like weed when he was pulled, which Odom admitted to smoking earlier in the day.

His manager, Gina Rodriguez, told TMZ that Odom would be entering treatment to rid himself of marijuana usage out of fear it could be a gateway drug to something harder. He chose the rehab because of his connection with the facility’s CEO, Vinsent Franke. In 2023, Franke invited Odom to check out iRely after hearing Odom give a heartbreaking speech at the Annual California Addiction Conference about his history with substances.

Odom is now focused on a new business venture. Sources tell TMZ that he’s working on a site called HealLO.co, an A.I.-powered nationwide search platform designed to connect people to every type of wellness and treatment center in the country.

Odom’s history with substances has been long documented. He nearly died from an overdose at a Las Vegas brothel in 2015. Amid his recovery, he had multiple strokes, heart attacks, and had to learn to talk and walk again. He relapsed a year later, causing his then-estranged wife, Khloe Kardashian, to pull the plug on their marriage for good.

Odom and Khloe wed in 2009 after knowing one another for just 30 days. They later had a spinoff of her family reality show, Khloe & Lamar, which aired for two seasons. Though Odom appeared on the shows, his addiction was kept under wraps until Khloe first filed for divorce in 2013.

He later admitted she didn’t know about his addiction until a year into their marriage after he caught her using cocaine. Khloe and her family tried getting Odom help, with her even filing for divorce in 2013 as a way of pushing him to change. He’s always credited his ex and her family for being his biggest supporters.