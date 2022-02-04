Mark Wahlberg Reacts to Tom Brady Not Mentioning Patriots in Retirement Message

Mark Wahlberg is a huge New England Patriots fan and has been developed a friendship with Tom Brady over the years. But is the 50-year-old actor angry that Brady didn’t mention the Patriots in his retirement statement? Wahlberg appeared on the TV show PEOPLE and was asked about Brady not mentioning the team he spent 20 seasons with.

“No, no, I think this should be about Tom and his family, and letting Tom handle it the way he wants. He’ll always be a Patriot,” Wahlberg said, per New York Post. “I don’t think one season, one championship, or two seasons in Tampa is going to take away from the legacy and his mark that he put on New England and in the NFL as a whole. So he’ll always be a Patriot.” Wahlberg, who will star with Tom Holland in the upcoming film Uncharted, is happy Brady is going out the way he wants.

“I think he’s done so much for football, certainly for New England, even for Tampa,” he adds. “It’s nice for him to go out on his own terms and go and enjoy the rest of his life. And many, many great things to come from him. I wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t go conquer the world and become the GOAT at something else.”

Wahlberg and Brady have been friends for many years, which has led to Brady appearing in Wahlberg’s HBO series Entourage and his movie Ted 2. “I haven’t reached out to him yet. I don’t want to bother him. He’s a busy dude,” Wahlberg said. “He’s got a lot going on, probably lots to do with the family, but you know, at the right time, I’ll reach out to him.”

Brady retires from the NFL after playing 20 seasons with the Patriots and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his career, Brady played in 10 Super Bowls and won seven of them. When it comes to the modern era, Brady has to most NFL championships in league history. Second on the list is former San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Charles Haley who has five. Brady also has won five Super Bowl MVPs and three NFL MVP awards.