Mark Wahlberg Sports a Mustache Amid 'Uncharted' Filming

Mark Wahlberg gave fans their first look at his mustache for the upcoming film adaptation of Uncharted on Sunday. Wahlberg is set to star in the video game adaptation, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Finally, fans can at least see Wahlberg in character as Victor "Sully" Sullivan.

"Don't ask! Don't f—ing ask!" Wahlberg shouted in the new clip, which was taken in a small, sparse space — possibly a dressing room of some kind. He wore his hair slicked back and sported a matching mustache, with a white tank top undershirt on. Fans of the video game Uncharted were delighted with his dedication, though some are still arguing that he is too young for the role.

Uncharted is an action-adventure franchise that began in 2007, with the release of Uncharted: Drake's Fortune on the Play Station 3. To date, there have been nine titles in the main series, all centering around the character Nathan Drake, who is to be played by Tom Holland in the live-action film.

Although Wahlberg's Instagram post just went up this weekend, the movie is in post-production, according to a report by Cinema Blend, meaning that the main filming is likely finished. Other A-list cast members include Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali and Tati Gabrielle.

Uncharted began filming on March 16, 2020 but was shut down before long due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Principal photography began in Berlin, Germany. Filming was allowed to resume on July 20, with strict health and safety measures followed by the cast and crew.

Filming was further interrupted in August, when Banderas tested positive for COVID-19, requiring 21 days to recover.

Finally, last week, Holland told his Instagram followers that he wrapped on the film, though there is a chance that other cast members still have scenes to finish. Either way, Uncharted is nearly complete, meaning it will likely make its projected July 16, 2021 release date without any issues.

The only complication that remains is the recovery of the movie industry — particularly when it comes to theaters. Major blockbuster movies have been continually delaying their release dates for the last few months, hoping to make a bigger profit when the coronavirus is not scaring fans away from theaters. The result has been devastating to the theaters themselves. Hopefully, in the summer of 2021, conditions will be primed for the release of Uncharted.