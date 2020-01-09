‘Ugly Betty’ Creator Silvio Horta Died by Suicide

A day after he was found dead in a Miami motel room, Ugly Betty creator Silvio Horta’s cause of death has been revealed. On Wednesday, the Miami-Dade County medical examiner ruled that Horta died by suicide after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, PEOPLE confirmed. A complete autopsy and toxicology report are still pending.

Horta’s death was confirmed through a representative on Tuesday, who at the time declined to comment on reports that the screenwriter, 45, had died by suicide.

In a statement to PEOPLE Wednesday morning, Horta’s family, including his mother, Anna, and sister, Hilda, revealed that Horta had “an ongoing struggle with addiction and depression.”

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear brother and son, Silvio Horta. Through his friendships, his love and his work in TV and films, Silvio touched the lives of millions,” their statement read. “Silvio had an ongoing struggle with addiction and depression, but through it all, he always found a way to turn his struggle into laughter. He was a kind and beautiful man. He may be gone but his light will shine on.”

Speaking to USA Today, Ugly Betty executive producer Ben Silverman also alluded to Horta’s struggles, stating that he “never could quite keep up with his own success” and adding that “it’s sad that he wasn’t happy in his own skin.”

Along with his work on Ugly Betty, Horta’s other credits include Urban Legend, Jake 2.0, The Chronicle and The Curse of the Fuentes Women.

In the wake of his death, many of those who worked with Horta on Ugly Betty have taken to social media to pay their respects.

“I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death,” series star America Ferrera wrote. “His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light. I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply.”

A service will be held in Miami with a memorial service also to be announced in Los Angeles.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.