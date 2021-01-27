Tyrese Gibson Vows to Win Back His Wife After Announcing Split in December

✖

Tyrese Gibson is determined to win his estranged wife, Samantha Gibson, back and isn't shying away from letting the public know either. The Fast and Furious Crossroads actor let his feelings be known via Instagram while wishing his friends a happy anniversary. The couple released a joint statement in late 2020 announcing their decision to split after four years of marriage, but he's making it known he's not ready to make such a big move.

While wishing their friends Tammy Franklin and Kirk Franklin a happy anniversary, Gibson wrote in the comment section that their friends' relationship was suppose to be the Gibsons — detailing they were suppose to be the happy couple celebrating, but instead they've hit a rough patch. "Happy Happy Happy Anniversary!!!!!! Magic Magic and more magic....," the actor wrote. "Dear Samantha this was supposed to be us.... remember the franklins was our marriage GOALS!!!!!!!!!!! Smiling smiling.... I'm gonna get her back watch me! [I think]," he wrote according to PEOPLE.

In December, the couple pushed a statement out that read, "We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce." Their statement continued to explain that although they plan to go their separate ways, they have every intention to remain friends and in good spirits for their children.

"Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other." They ended by clarifying that while it's been a rough ride, they wouldn't have chosen to do it with anyone else and that they still have so much love for one another. "Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it's a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else. We truly have so much love & respect for each other."

Following their shocking announcement, Gibson posted a video that included a song he put together that he dedicated to her, that also included a collage of photos and videos of the times they were together. "Pain got me back in the holy grail... [the studio] No there's no album coming this was inspired by the love of my life Samantha...," he wrote on social media. "Thank you for the years I hope you know that I did the very best I could... I truly did... #BetterDays."