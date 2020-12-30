'Fast & Furious' Star Tyrese Gibson and Wife Samantha Break up After 4 Years of Marriage

✖

Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson has officially split from his wife of four years, Samantha Gibson. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple released a joint statement on Tuesday regarding their split. In their message, which was shared on Gibson's official Instagram account, they shared that they will remain dedicated co-parents to their two-year-old daughter Soraya.

"We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives," their message began. The statement came alongside a photo of the couple during one of their red carpet appearances. "After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We, unfortunately, have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce. Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong co-parents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other."

"Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else," they continued. "We truly have so much love & respect for each other. We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually."

Gibson and Samantha ended their message by writing that they hope that their followers can send them support and positivity as they navigate this new journey. They added, "As if 2020 hasn’t already been extremely grueling and challenging to us all we wanted to mutually speak on this now to keep this energy in 2020 and not take this energy into 2021. We would really appreciate your most sincere prayers and to respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are."

Gibson and Samantha tied the knot back in February 2017. The couple welcomed their only child together, daughter Soraya, in late 2018. At the time, the Fast & Furious star posted a photo of his daughter's footprints to announce her birth. He wrote alongside the adorable snap, "my wife is the real champion 30 hours of labor I witnessed first hand the strength of a woman..... Thank you Jesus we are so humbled by your grace and love and favor." Gibson is also the father of a 13-year-old daughter, Shayla, from a previous relationship.