Tyrese Has Emotional Breakdown Before Court Case, Pleads to Keep His Daughter

Tyrese Gibson broke down in an emotional video hours before heading to court amid a custody battle with his ex-wife.

The 38-year-old took to social media to share his thoughts on what it means to be a “real father” and begged for support while wearing a “Shayla Rocks” sweatshirt in support of his daughter.

“Don’t take my baby, please don’t take my baby,” he yelled through tears. “This is all I got.”

In the post, the father said that he’s been away from 10-year-old daughter Shayla for two months and he cried for ex-wife Norma Gibson to drop her case for a restraining order against him.

The celebrity also called out his millionaire and billionaire friends who he claims aren’t showing him support in his time of need. “I’ve been there for you,” he said. “Why [are] you not there for me?”

For critics who have accused him of not fighting to see his daughter, Tyrese said that many records of court proceedings are sealed and, unless someone is in court with him, they aren’t hearing the pleas he has made.

On Tuesday, The Blast reported that Tyrese’s lawyers were close to reaching a settlement with his ex-wife’s counsel, but the agreement stated that he must admit to wrongdoing and seek help for his issues, so he backed out at the last minute.

In part of his post, Tyrese seems to address his reasoning for denying the settlement deal.

“My main take away is speak TRUTH to POWER and IF you’re telling the truth, you should never ever settle for what they’re offering cause we did nothing wrong,” he said

Gibson’s legal troubles were caused after he allegedly violated a restraining order brought against him by his ex-wife, to whom he was married between 2007-09. She claims that he has a history of violence and abuse and that Shayla was subject to this behavior.

The actor has vehemently denied the claims of abuse and is seeking full custody of his daughter.

Since the trial began on Oct. 25, testimonies given by Tyrese’s doctor and Norma have been heard. The testimony of 10-year-old Shayla is also on the court’s agenda.

Shayla’s nanny is expected to finish her testimony Wednesday afternoon in court as the restraining order hearing continues.

In Tyrese’s video plea — which he hopes isn’t “illegal” — he claims he is happy remarried to social worker Samantha Gibson and would provide a loving, safe home for Shayla if given the opportunity.