Tyrese Gibson Says He and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Ended Their Years-Long Feud

Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne Johnson have finally buried the hatchet. According to Gibson, the two Fast and Furious actors have put their past behind them. During his appearance on Stir Crazy With Josh Horowitz, which aired on Tuesday, the Black and Blue star shared that he and Johnson were able to have a lengthy conversation recently in order to put their differences aside.

"Me and 'The Rock' peaced up, by the way," Gibson said. "We talked for, like, four hours about three weeks ago. It was great." The 41-year-old actor went on to say that he realized that the Fast and Furious franchise is about more than just the cast. He added, “What’s interesting about the Fast and Furious is it’s not about any of us individually. We’re like the UN at this point. Everyone gets to go to the theater and say, ‘He and she looks like me.’”

According to Us Weekly, Gibson joined the Fast and Furious franchise in 2003 with his role in 2 Fast 2 Furious. Johnson became a part of the film's family in 2011 with Fast Five. The pair's feud originated in October 2017, when Gibson blamed the Baywatch star for holding up the franchise after he and co-star Jason Statham starred in their own spin-off, 2019's Hobbs & Shaw. At the time, Gibson told TMZ, “I just got a problem with Dwayne. It appears that he’s being selfish, it appears that he’s so focused on furthering his own self-interests.” The actor later threatened to quit the franchise if Johnson returned for another film. Although, in November 2017, Gibson said that he "was never mad at 'The Rock.'"

Johnson went on to address the feud during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in July 2018, telling the host that he and Gibson have not "talked at all." He continued, “That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I’ve been friends with Tyrese for a very long time. And, you know, I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it, and it was really one-sided and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media.” Johnson added that there was "no need to have a conversation" with Gibson at that point. While the two stars have had their fair share of differences over the years, it appears as though the two have since called a truce on their feud.