Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for Delaying ‘Fast and Furious 9’

Tyrese Gibson is lashing out at his Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for allegedly delaying production on the next installment to the high-octane franchise. The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share his scathing message.

“#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU,” Gibson wrote.

“And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah…..it’s about #TeamDewayne (sic) #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #Baywatch? Guys guys just relax I’m just a passionate film critic,” he continued.

The ninth installment of the action series was originally slated for April 19, 2019. However, Fast and Furious 9 has been pushed back and will now hit theaters on April 10, 2020.

This isn’t the first time that Gibson has slammed Johnson. He previously expressed his displeasure with the idea of The Rock doing a standalone movie for his Fast character, Hobbs.

“If you move forward with that #Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter,” Gibson wrote in September. “I don’t wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about. I’m on your timeline cause you’re not responding to my text messages – #FastFamily is just that a family…….. We don’t fly solo.”

Johnson has yet to respond to Gibson’s comments.

The most recent film, Fate of the Furious, grossed over $1.2 billion in the worldwide box office. The film consisted with a star-studded lineup including Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron and Kurt Russell.

While the seventh and eighth movies were directed by F. Gary Gray, the director for the next film has not been revealed.