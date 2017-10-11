Tyrese Gibson Blasts Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Fast and Furious’ Standalone Spinoff

Tyrese Gibson is blasting Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as “selfish” after the news was released that the next Fast and the Furious movie isn’t coming out until 2020.

The 38-year-old actor spoke out to TMZ about how he is most upset about the timing of the release dates, more so than being disappointed in Johnson for doing a standalone spinoff.

“Everybody coming at me like I’m hating on Dwayne about his spinoff, I’m not. The truth is, I just wish he was releasing it at a different time,” he said.

Gibson continued by detailing his exact frustrations with Johnson.

“I just got a problem with Dwayne. It appears that he’s being selfish. It appears that he’s so focused on furthering his own self-interest that he is making decisions from the seat that he’s sitting in,” he continued.

“Pushing our release date back, it’s only happened one time in the history of the Fast and the Furious. It’s when we lost our brother, Paul Walker. So what’s the reason we’re pushing the release date back now?” he added.

Gibson concluded by saying that it’s “f–d up” that the next Fast movie isn’t coming out until 2020.

This isn’t the first time that Gibson has been outspoken about his beef with Johnson. In an angry Instagram post, Gibson slammed his co-star for delaying production on Fast and Furious 9.

“#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU,” Gibson wrote.

“And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah…..it’s about #TeamDewayne (sic) #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #Baywatch? Guys guys just relax I’m just a passionate film critic,” he continued.

The ninth installment of the action series was originally slated for April 19, 2019. However, Fast and Furious 9 has been pushed back and will now hit theaters on April 10, 2020.

