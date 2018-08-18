Tyrese’s Ex Blames His Stalled Career on Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Feud

Tyrese Gibson’s ex is putting the blame for his cash shortage on his ex wife, but she thinks it is all about his feud with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

To catch up, Gibson claims is earnings have dwindled fro 180,000 per month to $51,000 per month. He attributes his inability “to find work in the entertainment field” to a series of abuse allegations made by his ex-wife, Norma Gibson.

He has been dipping into his savings for his $10,853 monthly child support payments for he and Norma’s daughter, 10-year-old Shayla. He also allegedly spent $200,000 fighting Norma over the abuse allegations, giving him a current cash total of $130,000.

Since he thinks his cash flow issue is Norma’s fault, he is trying to block paying Norma’s legal fees.

However, TMZ reports that Norma has pushed back against that insinuation in new legal documents.

Her idea for why Tyrese is losing out on film roles is his very public feud with Johnson, his Fast and the Furious franchise co-star.

Gibson and Johnson traded shots on social media, mostly due to Johnson pushing a spinoff film about his character into production. That means that the ninth proper Fast and the Furious movie will be put on hold for a few more years.

“Congratulations to [The Rock] and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner [Hiram Garcia] for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU,” Gibson wrote in October. “And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – [goodnight] folks see you in 2020 April [Fast Family] right? Nah…..it’s about [Team Dwayne] [three years] will it be worth the wait? [No Shaw] just Hobbs will this be another [Baywatch]? Guys guys just relax I’m just a passionate film critic.”

Gibson posted numerous times about Johnson’s upcoming film, with some alluding to a private conversation the pair had about the film.

“If you move forward with that [Hobbs] Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter,” Gibson wrote in September. “I don’t wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about. I’m on your timeline cause you’re not responding to my text messages – [Fast Family] is just that a family…….. We don’t fly solo.”

Gibson has not responded to Norma’s response and the allegation that his rants about Johnson have stalled his acting career.