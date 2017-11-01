Tyrese Gibson Threatens to Quit ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise Over Dwayne Johnson

In the latest installment of the ongoing feud between Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gibson has threatened to leave the cast of Fast & Furious 9 if Johnson returns.

Gibson, who plays the role of Roman Pearce in the Fast & Furious franchise, dedicated an Instagram post on Wednesday to his “loyal fans and loves ones from OUR fast universe.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne [sic] is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce [sic] – You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours.” The actor proceeded to call Johnson a “clown” and “#CandyA-sB-tch.”

“All my real one [sic],” he continued. “Men on [sic] integrity… my real ones out here stand UP…… folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ…… pause notice who’s got his arms around my shoulder and who’s standing alone.”

In an earlier post, Gibson clarified that he was “never mad” at Johnson, but rather disappointed that Johnson was ” ‘pitched’ an idea privately and said yes to it without thinking of what I’m dealing with personally.” Gibson is currently in the midst of a custody battle with his ex-wife over his daughter.

Gibson began feuding with Johnson in September when rumors swirled about a Fast & Furious spinoff hitting production before Fast 9. He published a note begging Johnson not to delay production, but the spinoff was given the green light and pushed Fast 9 from its originally scheduled release date of April 2019 to April 2020.

Gibson responded by attacking Johnson again on social media. Shortly after that, video was unearthed of Johnson trashing Gibson’s “dog sh– album,” Black Rose.

Gibson and Johnson’s fellow Fast & Furious co-star, Vin Diesel, took to Instagram to address the feud, saying that despite Gibson’s comments, the movie’s release date isn’t “anyone’s fault.”

“I know there has been a lot of speculation as to why the Fast 9 release date was pushed…but it would be unfair to say it is anyone’s fault,” Diesel wrote alongside a photo of him and Johnson in Fast 5.