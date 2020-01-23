Tyler Perry’s ‘Fall From Grace’ Red Carpet Photo With Cicely Tyson Is Going Viral With Fans

Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace just hit Netflix, and while fans are excited to support the actor with his new film, followers can’t help but notice a sweet photo he took with co-star Cicely Tyson. The two looked stunning on the red carpet at the film’s premiere and it appears that Perry feels the same about Tyson as he left a sweet compliment in the caption of his photo alongside the image of the pair. He even mentions her great skin admitting, “I need to moisturize!”

THIS WOMAN IS 45 years older than I am!! Damn I need to moisturize!! All jokes aside. This is Queen Cicely. What a life, what a journey, what a soul!! We love you!! #AFallFromGrace @IAmCicelyTyson pic.twitter.com/9mqWkGRXS1 — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 14, 2020

Fans couldn’t help but show their love leaving sweet comments for both to see.

“A legend A queen and she does it so gracefully and effortlessly played her character to the tee,” one fan wrote. Someone else said, “She’s beautiful and graceful. I love all of her movies. Also Tyler, I watched A Fall from Grace last night it was wonderful loved the suspense. I pray that God continues to give you favor because you make masterpieces on film. Love you [heart emoji].”

I remember Cicely from the beginnings of her TV and movie career. She wasn’t a maid in the early days of her career, but an intriguing woman in roles that woman of color don’t play. She has never changed. This is an amazing black woman. 😊 — Prof. Pat Jackson (@pjacks54) January 18, 2020

“I so love you both. Thank you Mrs. Tyson for clearing the path and opening so many doors for other people of color. Thank you for showing me what real grace and elegance looks like. Thank you Mr. Perry for sharing and recently opening doors for people. Congrats on the studio!” another Perry fan kindly stated.

Amen I love u Queen it’s crazy how just the sight of you on the screen have shown black woman elegance and and humbleness. U carry so much strength and wisdom in your tone. God bless you — Queen Jai (@MzLoveme82) January 16, 2020

Several other fans continued to praise both Perry and Tyson. However, one person in particular suggested they would send Perry a hefty supply of lotion if needed. But Perry said he was already ahead of the game.

I’ve been using your products for a year now. No need for the year supply. Have plenty and I love it. Thanks for the offer!!! pic.twitter.com/tuHZPAYoNT — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 15, 2020

Perry’s new film is out now on Netflix.