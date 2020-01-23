Celebrity

Tyler Perry’s ‘Fall From Grace’ Red Carpet Photo With Cicely Tyson Is Going Viral With Fans

Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace just hit Netflix, and while fans are excited to support the actor with his new film, followers can’t help but notice a sweet photo he took with co-star Cicely Tyson. The two looked stunning on the red carpet at the film’s premiere and it appears that Perry feels the same about Tyson as he left a sweet compliment in the caption of his photo alongside the image of the pair. He even mentions her great skin admitting, “I need to moisturize!”

Fans couldn’t help but show their love leaving sweet comments for both to see.

“A legend A queen and she does it so gracefully and effortlessly played her character to the tee,” one fan wrote. Someone else said, “She’s beautiful and graceful. I love all of her movies. Also Tyler, I watched A Fall from Grace last night it was wonderful loved the suspense. I pray that God continues to give you favor because you make masterpieces on film. Love you [heart emoji].”

“I so love you both. Thank you Mrs. Tyson for clearing the path and opening so many doors for other people of color. Thank you for showing me what real grace and elegance looks like. Thank you Mr. Perry for sharing and recently opening doors for people. Congrats on the studio!” another Perry fan kindly stated.

Several other fans continued to praise both Perry and Tyson. However, one person in particular suggested they would send Perry a hefty supply of lotion if needed. But Perry said he was already ahead of the game.

Perry’s new film is out now on Netflix.

