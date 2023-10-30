'Dancing With the Stars' Winner Dead at 42: Cezary Olszewski Found Dead in Poland

Polish Dancing With the Stars champion Cezary Olszewski has been found dead in a hotel at the age of 42, according to local reports and The Daily Mail. Olszewski was reportedly discovered in a hotel located in his hometown of Ostroleka Monday morning, and while the professional dancer's cause of death has yet to be confirmed, there has been an investigation launched into what happened to him.

"We have recorded the death of a 42-year-old man in one of the hotels in Ostroleka," Ostroleka police officer Tomasz Zeranski told media after reports of the death first surfaced. "Police officers are conducting investigations under the supervision of the prosecutor. The cause of the man's death will also be determined," he continued.

Olszewski competed as a pro on Dancing With the Stars from 2008 to 2010, even winning the Crystal Globe trophy in Season 7 alongside Magdalena Walach. He would go on to compete with Anna Popek, Anna Nowak-Ibisz, Grazyna Wolszczak and Dorota Zawadzka during his two-year stint on the dance competition show. The professional dancer also made appearances in episodes of Face To Face, Pitbull and M Jak Milosc.

Olszewski was born on July 17, 1981, in Ostroleka, and reportedly found ballroom dancing in fourth grade as a way to escape a difficult life of poverty. He would go on to win multiple tournaments before becoming a finalist of the Polish Championships, receiving the highest international class "S" in standard and Latin American dances after just four years of training, according to first coach Dariusz Dabrowski. He also reportedly was a part of the Odysea formation, with which he won the Polish Championships title "many times."