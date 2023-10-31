Former NHL Star Adam Johnson Dead at 29 Following 'Freak Accident'

Adam Johnson, a former NHL player who spent time with the Pittsburgh Penguins, died on Saturday, according to PEOPLE. He was 29 years old. Johnson's team, the Nottingham Panthers of the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL), announced that he died "following a freak accident" during a game against the Sheffield Steelers.

"The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night," the team said in a social media post. "The Panthers would like to send our thoughts to Adam's family, his partner and all his friends at this extremely difficult time. Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing. Our thoughts are also with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today's news."

The @Penguins and @AnaheimDucks honored a life taken far too soon.



Our thoughts are with Adam Johnson's family, friends and teammates. 💛 pic.twitter.com/HLIozoozZB — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) October 30, 2023

According to BBC, the game between the Panthers and the Steelers was called off due to a "major medical emergency" that happened during the game's 35th minute. It was reported that the injury that prompted the abrupt end to the game was believed to be a cut to the neck from a skate.

"The National Hockey League family mourns the passing of former Pittsburgh Penguin Adam Johnson," the NHL said in a statement. "Our prayers and deepest condolences go to his family, friends and teammates." Johnson was a member of the Penguins during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. He appeared in 13 games and recorded one goal and three assists. Johnson also spent time in the American Hockey League and played in different countries such as Sweden and Germany.

"The Pittsburgh Penguins join the entire hockey world in mourning the life of Adam Johnson, whose life tragically ended far too soon," the Penguins wrote in a statement. "We offer our deepest condolences to Adam's family and friends, as well as all of Adam's past and present teammates and coaches. Adam will always be part of the Penguins family."

The EIHL postponed all of its games on Sunday and has not announced plans for its next slate of games on Wednesday. According to ESPN, the South Yorkshire Police announced on Monday that "officers remain at the scene carrying out inquiries and our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing."