Tyga’s LA Store Sacked for $50K In Merchandise by Burglars

Tyga lost more than $50,000 when burglars hit his LA store earlier this month.

TMZ is reporting that the 28-year-old American rapper is out $53,150 after crooks ransacked his Last Kings boutique in Los Angeles earlier this month. While little information regarding the crime was offered at first, it is now being reported that of that amount, $50,000 alone came from stolen clothing. The remaining three grand came from miscellaneous property, including an empty safe worth $250, a flat screen TV worth $800, a $500 iPad, and part of a security system valued at $1,600.

Authorities say that the burglars forced their way into the store by prying open a backdoor. There are currently no suspects in the case, but police aren’t ruling out the possibility that the burglary was an inside job.

