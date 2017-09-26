Here’s Who Tyga Is Currently Dating, and She Looks Just Like Kim Kardashian

As ex-lady Kylie Jenner’s reported pregnancy was revealed last week, Tyga stepped out with a new love interest who resembles a very familiar face.

The 27-year-old rapper has engaged in a new relationship with Kim Kardashian look-alike Kamilla Osman, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

“They are full on dating,” the source says. “He’s really into her.”

The news of their romance surfaced on the same day that Jenner’s reported pregnancy with boyfriend Travis Scott leaked. Tyga and Jenner called it quits in April and she began dating Scott in the same month.

When her former boyfriend heard the news of Jenner’s pregnancy, he responded with a now-deleted post on Snapchat, writing, “Hell nah thats my kid.”

Looking at Tyga’s collection of love interests, the rapper seems to go for a similar look. Osman has an even deeper connection to the Kardashian family than just favoring Jenner’s sister Kim.

Osman appeared in a June 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in which Kim’s best friend, Jonathan Cheban, brought Osman with him to make Kim jealous.

“This is super awkward,” she said when her friend played the ‘new best friend’ card. “The fact that Jonathan would take it to this level is so bizarre for me. [He] is trying to rub this in my face and make me feel some type of way, but I don’t.”

Despite Tyga’s alleged relationship with Osman, he was also spotted out this week with fitness model Arriany Celeste. The pair went on a date to “Halloween Horror Nights” at Universal Studios in Los Angeles on Sunday, just two days after he was seen with Osman.

Adding another layer of irony, Tyga took Jenner on the same date with a group of friends last year.

Whatever is happening in Tyga’s love life, it only adds to the massive amount of speculation surrounding the Kardashians and those in their inner circle.

“Kylie broke up with Tyga partly because she felt too young to get serious,” an insider told PEOPLE. “Now she’s having a baby with a guy she just started dating. People around her are really surprised. It happened really fast, but for Kylie, being with Travis is so different than anyone else. She’s so in love with him. She’s really excited.”

