Kylie Jenner Reveals Where She Stands With Ex-Boyfriend Tyga

Kylie Jenner is opening up about where she stands with ex-boyfriend Tyga. The makeup mogul, 23, opened up about her relationship with the rapper, 31, after the two dated on and off between 2014 and 2017 on part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion Thursday. "We’re not friends," she revealed to host Andy Cohen. "But we are OK. If I see him out or if I run into him anywhere, I always wish him well. I have no bad feelings toward him."

Jenner and Tyga had a tumultuous relationship during the three years they were together, and following their split, the Kylie Cosmetics founder began dating Travis Scott, with whom she was first linked in 2017. Just 10 months after they were spotted together at Coachella, Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi in February 2018, having kept her pregnancy private throughout the duration she was expecting. "It was just a lot for me personally," she explained Thursday of why she didn't go public with her pregnancy. "I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public, too, and have everyone’s opinions. I think it was just something I had to go through by myself."

As for why Scott never appeared on KUWTK before the show came to an end after 20 seasons last week, Jenner said the rapper didn't want to be filmed and she wouldn't pressure him. Jenner and Scott confirmed in October 2019 that they had broken up, but rumors that the two are back together have been circulating for months. Tuesday, the two looked loved up on the red carpet of the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit in New York City with daughter Stormi by their side. "Stormi, I love you, and wifey, I love you," Scott said later that night at the end of his award accpetance speech.

After Tuesday's red carpet event, a source told PEOPLE there is a "different energy" to their relationship now. "Although they always got along, there is a different energy between them now," the source claimed. "Kylie and Travis are very close again. Kylie flew to NYC to support him. It's just great to see them back together." The insider added that the two are not putting "pressure" on the relationship and are instead working on being the "best co-parents" they can be for their daughter. During Thursday's reunion, Jenner said she was "not thinking about marriage right now," but would hope to be married "one day." Part two of the reunion special airs on E! Sunday, June 20, at 8 p.m. ET.