Two-Time MTV VMA Nominee Dies of Breast Cancer: Diane Martel Was 63

Director Diane Martel has died. She was 63.

Martel is one of the best known music video directors of the last three decades. She passed away on Thursday in New York due to breast cancer.

“Diane passed away peacefully at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital – surrounded by friends and family – after a long battle with breast cancer,” said her family in a written statement. “She is survived by her Aunt, Gail Merrifield Papp (wife of Joseph Papp, founder of The Public Theatre), her three beloved, loyal cats (Poki, PopPop, PomPom) and many loving lifetime friends.”

In her career, she created visuals for some of the biggest names in music, like Mariah Carey, Beyonce, the Killers, Miley Cyrus, Justin Timberlake, D’Angelo, the Clipse, Alicia Keys, Britney Spears, and more.

Her music videos were often known for their provocative, controversial nature. Perhaps the peak of her career was 2013 when she created two music videos that nobody could stop talking about: Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” and Miley Cyrus’ “We Can’t Stop.”

Pharrell Williams—who worked with Martel on music videos several times, including on “Blurred Lines” and Clipse’s most famous hit “Grindin”—described her as “a 17-year-old girl who never grows up. Her creativity continues to evolve.”

In 2013, during the biggest moment of her career, she remained humble about her success by merely remarking that “my s–t is on point right now” to Rolling Stone.

“I do have to admit I like being provocative. That’s punk, that’s rock & roll, that’s hip-hop. It’s passionate. We’re not doing pharmaceutical ads,” she said.