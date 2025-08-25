TV Sports Reporter Reveals She Just Got Married After Famously Keeping Her Personal Life Private

A prominent sports journalist who famously keeps her personal life under wraps got married last month.

Taylor Rooks, a sideline reporter for the NBA and NFL, married Shane Fowler on July 19 in a secret, very private ceremony in New York City that was attended by many A-listers.

Little is known about the details of the ceremony or about her husband; the wedding’s existence was made known by a post from Rooks on her Instagram. She captioned the post: “What a night. This is love.”

Rooks has long been rumored to be dating several athletes, actors, rappers, and every kind of celebrity you can think of. But in an interview on The Pivot podcast, she denied all rumors, saying “The internet has never once been right about anyone I’m dating. And that’s by design. Because whoever I’m with I’m not gonna be seen in public with. I just think that it’s something that is very sacred and personal.”

Several high-profile celebrities were at the event, like NBA All-Stars Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, and rapper Jack Harlow.

Her husband’s name was only discovered thanks to a picture of the menu.

Rooks is set to headline Prime Video’s upcoming broadcasts of next season’s NBA games alongside NBA legends Blake Griffin and Dirk Nowitzki. She left her job at TNT to do so.