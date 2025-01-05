Former Attack of the Show! co-host Sara Underwood recently underwent breast augmentation surgery after one of her breast implants ruptured. Underwood, who is an OnlyFans creator and Playboy Playmate, had silicone implants for eight years when her right breast began to change shape and feel “harder.”

She soon learned the implant had ruptured, despite the fact that “nothing happened physically” to her that would have caused it. The model guessed it was just “bad luck” and sought the help of plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Barrett. Underwood has opened up about her experience in videos and comments on Barrett’s social media accounts, as well as her Instagram account.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Underwood says Barrett took “good care” of her throughout the process, which involved swapping out both her 235cc implants for 285cc implants.

“It was scary and not something I wanted to do,” Underwood wrote on Instagram, “but I knew I was in good hands.”

Barrett shared on Instagram, “Thank you for trusting me with your body and for being so open in sharing your journey. Your transparency will undoubtedly inspire and help others along the way.”

On Jan. 1, the AOTS! alum revealed she is “starting to feel like” her “old self” in the wake of the surgery. She looks forward to resuming work on Cabinland, the woodland property she owns with her carpenter boyfriend, Jacob Witzling.

“Welcoming this new year with open [and] eager arms,” Underwood wrote. “I had so many health issues in 2024. Now that my ruptured implant has been diagnosed and replaced, all those illnesses seem to be fading away (knock on reclaimed wood). I’m finally starting to feel like my old self on this first day of the new year, and ready to get to work on a new cabin. Woo hoo! Cheers y’all!”