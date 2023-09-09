TV Host Shows off Incredible Outdoor Tubs Made out of Giant Tree Stump and Trunk

TV host Sara Underwood is showing off one of the coolest parts of her and partner Jacob Witzling's Cabinland homestead. The former G4TV Attack of the Show! co-host shared a clip to TikTok and Instagram showing their pair of outdoor tubs. One is a giant hot tub made out of a salvaged tree stump. The other is a cold tub made out of a tree trunk placed on its side.

Underwood, a former Playboy model, showed Witzling and herself goofing around in the tub to make a short clip for the social media platforms. On the official YouTube channel for their reality show (titled Cabinland), they showed a more detailed clip. In that clip, Witzling explains that they each like to take turns in each tub, with one of them enjoying a relaxing in the hot tub while the other takes a cold plunge. They then swap.

(Photo: TikTok / Sara Underwood)

These tubs are just one of the many interesting projects Underwood and Witzling have taken on since they started building up Cabinland. As documented on the Cabinland YouTube show, the two have turned their Northwestern homestead into something out of a storybook. Moss-covered cabins and auxiliary structures make up a dreamy forest site that is just unbelievable.

While the show was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, they recently returned for a proper Season 2 finale. Season 3 is on the way, and, while they haven't spilled details on what's to come, they seem to be chronicling life at their second homestead, "Desert Cabinland."

To catch up with the couple's projects in the meantime, you can pop over to their Instagram pages to see the progress on projects, such as a "cactus cabin." You can find Underwood on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and OnlyFans. She also co-owns Sugar Taco, a plant-based Mexican food restaurant with locations in California. Witzling can be found on Instagram and TikTok.

Season 1 and Season 2 of Cabinland are streaming on YouTube.