‘Game of Thrones’ Star and Boyfriend of 2 Years Might Have Just Broken Up

One of TV’s famous fictional aristocrats may have broken up with her real-life aristocrat boyfriend.

Sophie Turner, the Emmy-nominated English actress known for playing royal noble Sansa Stark on HBO’s fantasy megahit Game of Thrones, may have broken up with her aristocrat boyfriend Peregrine Pearson.

Rumors say Turner and Pearson have split after Turner unfollowed him on Instagram and then posted “tutto passa” on her Story, which is Italian for “everything passes” or “everything flows.”

Turner hard-launched her relationship by smooching Pearson in public in October 2024, just one month after her ex Joe Jonas served her divorce papers. (Jonas and Turner share two daughters from their four years of marriage.) She continued to show off her new beau for the paparazzi all across Europe in the winter months.

Pearson, whose full name is Peregrine John Dickinson Pearson, is an aristocrat and the heir of Michael Pearson, 4th Viscount Cowdray, DL. The elder Pearson owns Cowdray Park, a 16,500-acre estate in West Sussex, England, and was once a film producer for famous European directors like Jean-Luc Godard.

Turner has not been seen in public with Pearson since January 2025. However, pictures of the two are still up on her Instagram page.