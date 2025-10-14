TV Host Reveals New Look After Getting Braces

Love Island host Maya Jama is rocking a new look!

The 31-year-old presenter revealed her newly-cropped bob hairstyle Monday as she revealed she had also gotten braces behind her teeth.

Joking on her Instagram Story that she felt like “the mum from [The Incredibles]” with her new ‘do, Jama went on to document the process of getting her braces on.

“Getting inside braces today. Tried Invisalign and I’m just not a consistent enough human for it,” the star admitted of her decision to get fixed braces on the back of her teeth. “These are perfect because I’ve got no choice but to keep them in and they are subtle.”

Jama added of her orthodontic needs, “My top teeth aren’t too bad but my bottom ones have been beefing each other for a while now and my back teeth pushing them was just going to make it worse so here we are.”

Late last month, Jama took to TikTok to shut down rumors that she would be leaving Love Island behind. Jama replaced the iconic reality show’s previous host, Laura Whitmore, in 2023, but had fans worried she was also planning her exit when Love Island USA‘s Ariana Madix hosted September’s Love Island Games in her stead.

“Despite the multiple fake news stories that are flying around left, right and centre, Maya’s not hosting, Maya is quitting…” Jama said in her TikTok, confirming, “I will be hosting next year, I will be back for All Stars in January, and the summer series June and July. We go again, mother lovers.”

“I’m obviously not hosting Love Island Games this year, as much as I love the show, I physically couldn’t do three Love Islands a year,” she explained. “I’ve just got other bits on and work, but Ariana is doing an amazing job, so I hope you’re watching that too.” She concluded, “I will see you in January. Love you.”