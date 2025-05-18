Popular TV Host Confirms Relationship With Athlete

Maya Jama may not be a contestant on Love Island, but the host has found love all the same.

According to LBC, Jama seemingly confirmed her relationship with football player Ruben Dias.

The outlet noted that there have been months of speculation about their relationship ever since they met at the EMAs in November. After meeting at the awards show, Jama has been spotted at several of Dias’ football matches (the athlete plays for Premier League club Manchester City).

Most recently, in late April, Jama and Dias were spotted together in public, kissing and cuddling for the first time, at KSI’s Baller League event. While Jama has kept mum on her new relationship on social media, she has posted many clues about her new man. At one point, she posted about flowers that she had been given and a romantic date in which Dias was seemingly in the frame (although, his head was cut out of the photo’s frame).

Prior to her relationship with Dias, Jama was in an on-again, off-again relationship with rapper Stormzy for ten years. In July 2024, the Love Island host finally spoke out about the state of their relationship, noting that they had broken up. She said, “We never, ever, in a million years, thought we’d be the couple announcing a breakup. We fell madly in love in 2014, broke up in 2019 and then spent five years manoeuvring life apart.”

Aside from the love front, Jama will soon have her hands full with another season of the UK version of Love Island. An exact premiere date for Season 13 has not been revealed yet, but it is expected to be released sometime in June.