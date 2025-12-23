TV Host Quits Show After 17 Years

One of Inside Edition‘s biggest names is moving on after almost two decades on the popular CBS news show.

Megan Alexander, who has been a news correspondent on the series for 17 years, is departing the series.



The reason? She wants to spend more time with her three kids in her Nashville home. She’s also become a prolific author, having just published her fourth book The True Gifts of Christmas. In addition, the first book in the series, The Best Thing About Christmas, will soon get a film adaptation produced by and starring Alexander.

“I was given the opportunity of a lifetime to work for Inside Edition for 17 years. From covering 14 Super Bowls and interviewing presidents to swimming with tigers and flying around the globe, Charles Lachman is the boss you dream of,” she wrote in a statement. “He pushed me to be a better journalist and always encouraged me to write.”

She noted that her and Lachman shared “the love of books” and he “supported” her literary career all the way.

“The entire Inside Edition team has become like family,” she continued. “I am a mother of three incredible kids and wife to an amazing husband. We are in the busiest season of life and my family needs me. They need the best of me, not the rest of me.”

Outside her Inside Edition duties, Alexander has covered both NFL and USWNT games for CBS, and appeared in various films and TV shows like ABC’s Nashville and God’s Not Dead 3.