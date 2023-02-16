TV and Movie Star Javed Khan Amrohi Dies of Lung Disease

Indian film and television actor Javed Khan Amrohi has died. Amrohi passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 14 after experiencing breathing difficulties. Filmmaker Ramesh Talwar confirmed Amorhi's death to PTI, telling the news agency, per The times of India, that the beloved actor was suffering from a breathing ailment and was bedridden for the past year. According to Talwar, Amrohi was undergoing treatment in Mumbai when he "passed away at the hospital around 1 pm as both his lungs failed." Amrohi was in his early 70s.



Amrohi was a well-known figure in India, where he appeared in both movies and on TV. His acting career began in theater after he graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), according to The Hindustan Times. Over the course of his career, Amrohi would appear in over 150 films and close to a dozen TV shows, rising to stardom in the 1980s with his role as Karim Hajaam, a barber who ran a salon, in the popular comedy serial Nukkad. On TV, Amrohi also appeared in Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Mirza Ghalib, Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Ha, Ghar Jamai, Powder, Kirdaar, Vishnu Puran, and Shaktimaan. Amrohi was an active member of the Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA) and, in addition to his small screen appearances, starred in a number of successful movies, including Andaz Apna Apna, Chak De India, Coolie No 1, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Laadla, and Lagaan.

Actor Javed Khan Amrohi, a familiar face from Hindi films and TV series passed away of lung failure this evening. He was known for films such as Lagaan and Andaz Apna Apna, and popular TV serials such as Nukkad. He was 70. pic.twitter.com/aeeSAZBl4W — Sonal Kalra 🇮🇳 (@sonalkalra) February 14, 2023

News of the actor's passing sparked a wave of tributes, with PTA, Mumbai remembering the actor as "an integral part" of their association, per The Indian Express. The association added that Amrohi "has been a member of IPTA since 1972, serving as an actor, director and general secretary for many years," sharing that "even after passing out from the FTII, his commitment to theatre was constant. We mourn the passing of a wholesome artist." Aamir Khan Productions wrote on Instagram, "Javed Ji, You never failed to fill the room with joy and warmth. Your pure heart and positive energy will be dearly missed." Azmi Shabana tweeted, "So tragic to learn of Javed Khan Amrohi's demise. . He was one of our finest actors of IPTA . Heartfelt condolences to family and friends."



Amrohi is survived by a son and a daughter. Actor Akhilendra Mishra, who often worked with Amrohi, shared that the actor's last rites would be performed at the Oshiwara Kabristan at 7.30 p.m. Tuesday.