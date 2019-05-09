Troy Shafer: ‘Nashville Flipped’ Star Was Looking Forward to New DIY Network Series in Final Instagram Post

Nashville Flipped star Troy Shafer recently passed away, and in his final Instagram post revealed that he was looking forward to his new DIY Network series.

The post was shared Oct. 24, 2018, and features an image of a cable TV channel menu list with Restoring Nashville highlighted in blue.

This was the same day that the series debuted, and Shafer was ecstatic about it.

Many of the reality TV personality’s fans have since commented on the post, with several noting how “sad” it is in the wake of his untimely death.

“This is super sad,” one person wrote. “It’s seems like he was a hardworking nice guy that had a huge passion to Restoration. R.I.P.”

“OMG….so sorry to read just now of Troy Dean’s passing. He was so personable and talented,” another follower said.

“So sad to hear of Troy’s passing 38 is to young to die going to miss watching your show,” someone else commented.

“Rip I’m heartbroken 38 is far too young to die,” one other Instagram user stated.

Following Shafer’s tragic death, the DIY Network issued a statement, saying, “The DIY Network family is sorry to hear about the passing of Troy Dean Shafer, a dedicated, driven entrepreneur and restoration expert who was admired by everyone who worked on the series Nashville Flipped. We continue to extend our deepest condolences to Troy’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Shafer actually passed away on April 28, but he death was not picked bu my news outlets until this week.

An obituary for Shafer was posed by Legacy.com, and revealed details of his life, as well as a minor details about his death.

“Troy Dean Shafer, age 38, of Harborcreek, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born in Erie, on Aug. 18, 1980, the son of Timothy and Janet Shafer,” the obituary read.

“Troy was a 1999 graduate of Harbor Creek High School and graduated from Penn State Behrend School of Business,” the obituary added. “When he first moved to Nashville, he was a big fan of, and sang with, his dear friend, Billy Falcon. Troy was a gifted contractor, and was well-known for his restoration work on historical homes with his company, Nashville Flipped.”

Shafer has since been laid to rest in a family-exclusive burial ceremony.