‘The Rookie’ Guest Star Suffers Broken Bone in Stair Mishap

A guest star from The Rookie has broken a bone.

Dropout’s Anna Garcia, who appeared in two episodes of the ABC procedural as herself, took a tumble on the stairs.

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While appearing on fellow Dropout coworker Patrick McDonald’s podcast, Havin’ A Day with Patrick McDonald, Garcia was wearing a boot and had her foot propped up, revealing she had broken her ankle, which is why she’s been “off the grid.” Garcia admitted she’s “frustrated” having her ankle broken, especially since she can’t seem to stop injuring herself.

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In the episode, which was posted on Monday, Garcia said she broke it a week and a few days ago at her sister’s bachelorette party weekend. The comedian clarified she wasn’t doing anything crazy, and as the maid of honor, she was the designated driver, cooking the meals, and making the drinks. When she was packing up the car, she was going down the stairs and rolled her ankle “so hard,” she broke it.

Garcia seemed to be in good spirits despite breaking her ankle, even joking that people told her that it was only a sprain and no one ever really breaks their ankle by rolling it, but she had the “sheer will.” It’s unknown how long she will have to wear the boot for, but at least her comedic timing is still A+.

Fans took to the comments of the video to not only comment how fun Garcia and McDonald are together, but to also share their well wishes. “Noo not a broken ankle that’s sucks,” shared @Crunchy.crunchy-bush. “Hope it heals up quickly and well Anna!!” Meanwhile, @Mariethechaotic pointed out that they’ve “already laughed so much and I’m 6 minutes in. I’m so sorry about your ankle though, Anna.”

As previously mentioned, Garcia appeared in two episodes of ABC’s The Rookie as herself. She first appeared in Season 8, Episode 9, “Fun and Games,” which served as somewhat of a crossover with Dropout when there was a case at Dropout Studios. The episode prominently featured the cast of the competition show Game Changer. Aside from Garcia, frequent Dropout collaborators Vic Michaelis, Jacob Wysocki, and Zac Oyama guest starred alongside Dropout CEO and Game Changer host Sam Reich. Garcia also appeared in Season 8, Episode 15, “Survive the Streets.”