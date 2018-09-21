Tristan Thompson Sparks New Cheating Concerns Months After Khloe Kardashian Scandal

Tristan Thompson’s latest outing with friends seems to have sparked cheating concerns, as he was photographed leaving a nightclub with two women.

The basketball player, who faced a major scandal back in April after videos leaked of him cheating on girlfriend Khloé Kardashian just days before she was supposed to give birth, was snapped arriving at a Hollywood nightclub with his friends and leaving later in the night with two new additions to the group.

According to a report from Radar Online, as Kardashian snapped photos on her social media of herself hanging out with daughter True Thompson, Tristan was spotted arriving at a Hollywood nightclub with a group of friends.

The outlet reports Tristan shied away from the cameras and quickly jumped into his car when he left the club, but when the girls accompanying the group followed, another person told them to wait.

The women reportedly seemed confused as they waited for further instruction before they got on a separate car with other members of Tristan’s all-male friend group.

While the situation reported by the outlet might be innocent, the report caused many fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to respond on social media.

“LMAO i only come to twitter for some hot tea when tristan cheats on khloe. everybody, please drag this garbage man because i need some reading material,” one user wrote.

A second user commented: “Hes begging to be dumped so he doesn’t have to do it.”

“Man Khloe just needs to move on,” another Twitter user wrote.

The recent cheating speculation comes just days after reports said Kardashian planned to relocate herself and True back to Cleveland with her boyfriend for the upcoming basketball season, with training set to start in the coming weeks.

“Vacation has already ended and Tristan has to be back in Cleveland for the new season,” a source told PEOPLE of the athlete. “He has games in October. They are all moving back to Cleveland, and it’s hard for Khloé. She will really miss Kris [Jenner] and her sisters.”

“It’s not going to be easy for her,” the source added. “But she is committed to keeping her family together. And Tristan has shown that he is committed to Khloé, so Khloé will make it work.”

Though both Kardashian and Tristan have only spoken on the April cheating scandal briefly in the past few months, the subject will reportedly be addressed in an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The series airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!