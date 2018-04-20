Photo Reveals Tristan Thompson Smiling After Allegedly Cheating on Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson looked to be on Cloud 9 Thursday afternoon as he boarded a plane out of Cleveland and away from girlfriend Khloé Kardashian.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player was photographed grinning from ear-to-ear as he boarded the team plane heading to Indianapolis for Game 3 of their playoff series with the Indiana Pacers a little more than a week after multiple photos and videos appeared to show him cheating on Kardashian multiple times throughout her pregnancy.

The famous couple welcomed their first daughter together, True Thompson, last Thursday, April 12. Kardashian delivered the baby girl in Cleveland, and the initial plan was to stay there for the time being.

The cheating scandal hit not even 48 hours before Kardashian went into labor, however, which left many fans wondering if she would high-tail it back to Los Angeles following the birth. But it seems that for now, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member is sticking it out in Cleveland. She’s reportedly living in Thompson’s home on Lake Erie with True while Thompson stays at a downtown apartment, with a source telling PEOPLE that Thompson comes and goes to spend time with True and that Kardashian has very little to do with Thompson.

“Were Khloé and True to leave Cleveland, it could be a bit of time until Tristan would be able to spend any significant time with their daughter in Los Angeles,” a source told Us Weekly.

“Khloé appreciated her sisters coming to see her and True in Cleveland, but she made it clear, she isn’t going to be leaving anytime soon. It’s important for Khloé that Tristan spend time with their daughter,” the insider said.

Sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner flew to Cleveland for a quick trip, but they’re now back in Los Angeles, along with momager Kris Jenner, who flew to Cleveland when Khloé went into labor last week.

“Khloé was thankful for all of her mom’s help, but she wasn’t going to be pressured into leaving Cleveland,” an insider told Us Weekly.

Posting on social media for the second time since True’s arrival, Kardashian wrote online that “it’s so comforting” to have the KarJenner clan at her back.

“It’s so comforting to know that I have sisters whom I can ask about anything that may come up,” Kardashian said on her website khloewithak.com, according to the Daily Mail.

“My sisters are all such phenomenal moms! I can’t say exactly what advice or skills I’ll be taking from them, but I’m going to remain awe-inspired by how they can handle it all. I hope that comes easily for me,” she continued in the post, which was titled, “Why My Sisters Are The Ultimate Mom Mentors.”

“Even though I’m not big on taking advice—I don’t believe there’s only one-way-or-the-highway and we all have to adapt into our own routines—it’s so comforting to know that I have sisters whom I can ask about anything that may come up. Just by observing them as moms, I’ve already learned so much,” she added.

Thompson has yet to make an appearance on social media, although he did delete his latest Instagram post that was the subject of many a troll’s ill wishes.

