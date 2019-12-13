Tristan Thompson Shares Rare Photo of Toddler Son Prince Amid ‘Red Table Talk’ Drama

Tristan Thompson took to social media to share a sweet photo of his son Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig, as he celebrates the toddler’s third birthday. In the sweet photo, Prince is smiling while holding a red balloon wearing a black sweater with a red and green stripe on it. The Cleveland Cavaliers player recalls the day his son was born, along with exactly what he told him in his caption. He proceeded to express his gratitude for being his father, ending his sweet post with “I love you.”

Several of the NBA player’s followers chimed in to wish the young boy a happy birthday. The post comes in the midst of the ongoing Jordyn Woods drama. Earlier this year, Thompson and Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend were seen at an after party together where they got a little too close. After speculation swirled that the two hooked up, Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk to confess that they did in fact kiss, but clarified that nothing else happened.

Recently, Smith shared a video to Facebook that recaps highlights of some of their biggest interviews of 2019 and Woods’ segment was a part of that. In the piece, unseen footage was shared of the 22-year-old partaking in a lie detector test. Woods did pass with flying colors according to Shon Thurman, the polygraphist. He asked her two hours worth of questions, including if she had “sexual intercourse” with Thompson, to which she replied “no.”

Following the scandal, not only were ties severed between Woods and Jenner, plus the rest of the family, but with Thompson and ex Khloé Kardashian as well. Considering this was his second time cheating on the Good American founder, she hasn’t taken him back since. In recent episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Thompson has been spoiling Kardashian with gifts including a diamond necklace and diamond ring. However, Kardashian seems less than amused. While appreciative, it doesn’t appear that shiny objects will earn her love back for him.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season finale airs this Sunday on E! Network.