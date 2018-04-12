Tristan Thompson Allegedly Caught With Yet Another Woman Amid Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson has been allegedly spending time with a fifth woman while girlfriend Khloé Kardashian was expecting their child.

The Daily Mail posted photos Thursday, just hours after the NBA player welcomed his first daughter with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member, amid a cheating scandal of Thompson with another woman. She was identified as Tania, whom he has been photographed with repeatedly.

See the photos here.

Tania was first spotted with Thompson in November, reports the Daily Mail, and was last seen with him less than a month ago in New York City.

The woman appears to possibly have more significance than the four other women seen getting intimate with Thompson in videos and photos since October, when Kardashian was three months pregnant.

Tania and Thompson were first seen together back in November, when the pair were seen leaving the Four Seasons Downtown in Manhattan, according to the publication. The Cleveland Cavaliers were in town to play the New York Knicks on Nov. 13, and the following morning Tania exited the hotel at 7 a.m.

Tristan followed her out of the hotel few hours later, heading off that afternoon.

Tania, who the Daily Mail reports is a salesperson at a high-end fashion store, met up with Thompson after the game at a New York City club and was then seen ins her work clothes when she left his hotel the next morning.

The duo were next seen together on March 24 in New York City at the club Pergola. Tania shared video of her time at the locale, and then went back for the night at a local hotel.

Despite the scandal unfolding around him, the athlete was reportedly by Kardashian’s side while she gave birth early Thursday morning. The future of their relationship is uncertain.

According to InTouch, a source close to the situation has revealed that he is desperate to get back in Kardashian’s good graces.

“[Tristan]’s been in Khloé’s ears apologizing, telling her that these videos aren’t what they look like,” the source exclusively told the outlet. “He’s telling her that the girl he was with at the hotel is [a friend of a friend] and that the video of him kissing that chick last year was a stupid bet he made with one of his teammates.”

Photo credit: E!