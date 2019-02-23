Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods Reportedly Not Involved Prior to Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson‘s infamous make-out session was a one-time mistake.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player and Khloé Kardashian reportedly ended their relationship after he made out with model Jordyn Woods — Kylie Jenner’s best friend — at a Los Angeles house party this past weekend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Despite rumors that Woods and Thompson were involved before they were spotted getting cozy Sunday, a source told Us Weekly that the pair were not involved before their hookup.

“This was the first time something happened between Tristan and Jordyn,” the source said Friday. “This was not going on for a while – that story out there is not true.”

Woods has reportedly been living in her own personal hell since the scandal broke Tuesday, with Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan cutting her off. The model also had to move out of Kylie’s home after the controversy.

“Jordyn is living in hell right now, she feels terrible and her world has been rocked,” the insider said. “All the Kardashians and Jenners have completely cut her out of their lives.”

They added: “Jordyn feels lost and isolated right now. She feels like she has no one to confide in.”

As for Thompson, another source told the outlet that the athlete is not as affected by the drama this hookup caused in these past few days.

“He doesn’t even think him hooking up with Jordyn is ‘bad’ because he and Khloé were broken up in his mind,” the source said. “He just truly doesn’t care… Tristan isn’t a manipulative person. He’s just a cheater and doesn’t care about anyone besides himself, his wants and his needs in the moment.”

The Good American founder found out that Woods and Thompson had kissed behind her back from a family friend.

“Khloé didn’t believe it at first,” another insider said.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then confronted both Woods and Thompson, and broke up with the basketball player after he admitted to what had happened.

Since then both Khloé and Woods have made professional public appearances, with Khloé attending the PrettyLittleThings’ store opening in Los Angeles Wednesday night. Woods made an appearance on Thursday night when she thanked attendees for coming to see her amid the scandal.

“It’s been real,” she said when talking about the past few days.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has not commented on the controversy publicly so far, and the Revenge Body host has since left Los Angeles to spend some quality time with sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as best friend Malika Haqq.

Photo credit: Getty Images