Tristan Thompson ‘Emotionally and Physically Exhausted’ From Cheating Scandal, Source Says

Tristan Thompson may have been caught canoodling with multiple women who are not girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, almost two months ago, but the NBA player is still dealing with the consequences.

"Tristan is completely emotionally and physically exhausted from the cheating allegations and of course the playoffs," a source told Us Weekly Wednesday. "Khloé has been harping Tristan about lining up a trainer in Los Angeles for the off season. He is focused on the winning a championship for Cleveland."

Thompson, 27, and the his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, earned their spot in the NBA finals on May 27 after declaring victory over the Boston Celtics. The championship series between the Cavs and the Golden State Warriors begin Thursday. Kardashian, for her part, "spends most of her time in True's nursery and there are a lot of tears between mother and baby," the source said.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave birth to her first child with Thompson on April 12, just two days after the first cheating allegations surfaced. After the original footage of Thompson with another woman made headlines, at least five women were connected to the pro athlete while Kardashian was pregnant with their daughter True.

A Kardashian insider told Us Weekly last week that the new parents are "fighting constantly."

"She doesn't know how she's going to rebuild trust in him," the insider explained. "She knows her family and friends aren't supporting him or her right now."

Despite the less-than-ideal conditions surrounding her first days as a mom, Kardashian is still bonding with True, who she recently called her "bestie for life."

"I sometimes, still can't believe im a mommy!!! I'm so so thankful for such a blessing!!" she tweeted Tuesday. "True is the sweetest ever! … Thank you Jesus for my angel."

Immediately following the birth of baby True, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian was determined to stay with the father of her child.

"Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now," they said. "She is head over heels in love with her little girl — she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters."

"She's so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn't even mad at Tristan right now," the source said.

"She's basically already forgiven him," the source continued. "She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about 'cheating' and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn't lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on."

