Travis Scott Parties in Miami During First Public Appearance Since Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy News

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant, but that is not slowing down her boyfriend, hip-hop artist Travis Scott.

Scott, 25, was seen performing and partying it up at the Miami nightclub LIV early Saturday morning as news of the possible pregnancy swept the internet.

The rapper didn’t confirm or even address the reports. He was captured on social media performing his songs “Antidote” and “Butterfly Effect” and partying with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick.

While no one openly addressed the news, sources told People that both parties were in “good spirits, having a great time.” Disick’s group ordered a ton of drinks, and Scott made a point to congratulate LIV’s owner, Dave Grutman, on having a baby girl earlier in the week.

Neither Jenner, Scott or anyone in the Kardashian family have confirmed the pregnancy yet, but numerous outlets had sources revealing the news.

Watch clips of Scott’s Miami performance below.

Travissss 🖤🖤 @letthelordbewithyou @foodgod @travisscott @alloutmiami A post shared by G Watt 🥀 (@_gemmaevewattxx) on Sep 23, 2017 at 1:30am PDT

@travisscott is the first to hit the stage of the new and improved @livmiami! No, Kylie wasn’t in the building but it looked like he was celebrating their pregnancy announcement the only way he knows how! Its LIT!! #SneakPeekWeekend A post shared by Tony MC (@_tonymc) on Sep 23, 2017 at 12:17am PDT