Travis Scott Brags on Baby With Kylie Jenner to His Crew

Travis Scott seems to love being a new dad, as a new report says he has been bragging to his crew about the baby girl.

A source told E! News that Scott was showing off his firstborn Stormi to his friends over the weekend.

“He seems so happy and just keeps rubbing her head and saying, ‘Daddy’s here. Daddy’s here,’” the source said.

Fans weren’t too happy with Scott on Saturday, when he cancelled a show just before the Super Bowl. However, after news broke that he and Kylie Jenner had had their first daughter on Thursday, they became more understanding.

Scott still made it to a performance in Las Vegas at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday night, before travelling back to Calabasas, California to be with his new family. Scott must be burning the candle at both ends to maintain his performance schedule and keep up with his new fatherly duties. He was photographed leaving Jenner’s home early on Monday morning, wearily running some errands. The pictures were published by DailyMail.

The high-profile pregnancy was kept secret until after the newest member of the Kardashian clan was born. Jenner finally announced the happy news herself in an Instagram post on Sunday, just before the Super Bowl.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.”

“There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness,” she added.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she concluded.

After that, the 20-year-old reality star released a nearly 12 minute long video, depicting her journey through pregnancy and into motherhood. The video made up for nine months of radio silence from the usually ubiquitous star, and also offered a look at Jenner and Scott together as a couple. Rumors were circulating that the couple was on thin ice, but the video put all that to rest.