Travis Scott Breaks Silence on Rumors of Cheating Amid Split With Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott is coming forward to tell his side of the story following the rapper’s recent split between he and Kylie Jenner. While fans have been left in the dark on why the former pair broke up, rumors swirled that there may have been trust issues as a result of Scott cheating. However, the Astro World rapper is putting those rumors to rest.

“It’s really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true,” Scott said on his Instagram story Friday evening.

“Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real,” he added.

This follows cheating rumors that Scott may have been with other women starting when he canceled his show in Buffalo, New York.

“Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight. I’m under the weather and it f—ing sucks! Can’t pull up without full rage. Show rescheduled to March 10 all tix are valid. See u soon,” he posted just hours before he was set to take the stage.

Ahead of the performance, Jenner allegedly found evidence of him cheating which is supposedly why he ran to be by her side in Los Angeles. A representative for Scott shot those rumors down soon after, but fans still speculated.

Jenner broke her silence a few days ago taking to Twitter.

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

The two started dating in 2017 after they were seen holding hands and getting close at Coachella. Less than a year later, the pair welcomed their first child together, Stormi, in Feb. 2018. Since then, the self-made billionaire and rapper have been inseparable. They recently came forward about their sex life in Playboy Magazine for its fall edition.

“A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience,” Scott said.

“Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong,” Jenner agreed.

“You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can co-exist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother. You can be sexy and still be a badass mom,” she added.

Their split came as a shock to fans because the two seemed solid in their relationship and this publication came out just a few weeks prior to them parting ways. For now, Jenner is continuing to deny rumors that now include Tyga.