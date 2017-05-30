Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Paul O’Neill Died From Overdosing

The founder of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Paul O'Neill, passed away by overdosing on prescription drugs.

According to a copy of O'Neill's autopsy report, which was obtained by TMZ, the 61-year-old musician died from intoxication from a mix of methadone, codeine, diazepam, and doxylamine (an antihistamine).

The cause of death was ruled as intoxication but was determined to be accidental. The autopsy report also mentions that O'Neill was battling against other ailments including mild heart disease, hypertension, and moderate hardening of the arteries.

After his death was announced, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra took to Facebook to share a statement about their fallen founder.

"The entire Trans-Siberian Orchestra family, past and present, is heartbroken to share the devastating news that Paul O'Neill has passed away from chronic illness. He was our friend and our leader -- a truly creative spirit and an altruistic soul. This is a profound and indescribable loss for us all. We ask that you respect Paul's family's privacy now."

Another statement from the band gave further insight into Paul O'Neill's medical condition.

"Those who knew Paul were aware of his ongoing battles with his health and his propensity to overwork himself while in the midst of creative projects. From the solitary weeks in the hotel while working in his Florida studio to jumping around on a pyro-filled stage, or flying around the country on no sleep aggravating his chronic spine problems after early life back surgery. He would gladly do it for the music and for the fans. We fondly remember him jumping off an 8 foot stage at a New Year's show in Berlin just to give a child the guitar he was playing at the time."

An issue that O'Neill struggling against was hearing loss.

"Paul's life mirrored one of his muses, Ludwig Von Beethoven," the band wrote in a Facebook post. "Just as with Ludwig, Paul's hearing was a grave concern as he suffered for over a decade with a painful, debilitating, incurable case of Meniere's disease. For Paul, this was a constant battle, causing him to race against time to write and record as much music as possible, before, like Beethoven, his ears ultimately betrayed him."

Paul is survived by his wife, Desiree; his daughter, Ireland Wilde; his father, Harold and his nine brothers and sisters.

