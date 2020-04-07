Tracy Morgan Defends Donald Trump’s Response to Coronavirus in Bizarre ‘Today’ Interview: ‘It’s Difficult for Him’

Tracy Morgan recently defended Donald Trump‘s response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying in bizarre Today show interview that “it’s difficult for him.” While discussing his the new season of his TBS sitcom The Last O.G., Morgan began addressing the situation, saying, “Right now, we’re struggling. People want to criticize the President, but imagine being the president of a country and half your country got sick. So, its difficult for him.”

Morgan went on to say, “We all got to pull together as people, now. Now is not the time for blame and all these other things, and anger. It’s here now, we gotta just be together. We gotta all stay safe. Nobody wants to transmit it, nobody wants to attract it, nobody wants to get it. So let’s just stay safe and do the protocol that we have to do. Protect our kids, and our pets.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s never a dull moment when @TracyMorgan is on! Watch the full interview with the comedy star who talks about coronavirus and dealing with the unknown, “We all got to pull together as people,” he says. pic.twitter.com/nVG8DjAxg2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 7, 2020

Prior to his comments about the president, Morgan praised all the first responders who have been working hard to fight the virus, saying, “They know what they’re doing. They fight on the front line. I love them.” He added, “I spent a lot of time in the hospital. I know what goes on in there. I know these people, they work hared to take care of you. I’m very proud of them. They’re my heroes.” He also showed off his mask that he says he wears when he goes out, joking, “I finally feel like a real surgeon.”

Morgan also got into a particularly private conversation, after Hoda Kotb asked him “what life is like being at home for Tracy and his family.” Morgan replied, “Oh well, me and my wife have been quarantining it for like three weeks. So she’s pregnant three times. Every week, she got pregnant. So, we also, we’re role-playing a lot now.” He continued, “We’re role-playing, she’s playing the young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus, and I’m the scientist who discovered the cure. And she’d do anything to save her grandfather’s life, and I mean anything!” Kotb, clearly caught off guard by his candor, quickly replied, “Well, you are a creative one, all right.”

In addition to Morgan, The Last O.G. also stars Tiffany Haddish, Allen Maldonado, Ryan Gaul, Taylor Christian Mosby, and Dante Hoagland. Seasons 1 and 2 of the series are currently available to stream on Netflix. Season 3 premieres tonight at 10:30 p.m. ET, only on TBS.