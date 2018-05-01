Tracy Anderson’s Fiance Reportedly Dumps Her Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Tracy Anderson’s fiancé, banker Nick Riley, has called off their engagement, Page Six reports, amid rumors that the celebrity trainer is in the early stages of a pregnancy with his child.

The fitness expert, 43, was reportedly shocked when Riley suddenly called off the engagement over the weekend.

“Tracy is inconsolable,” a source told Page Six. “She completely trusted him with this process and is at the height of her career. They froze embryos together late last year, but Nick wanted to try for a baby without undergoing IVF as soon as they were engaged.”

The source continued, “He was pushing her for a July wedding amidst her weeks of morning sickness, then he abruptly decided he didn’t want to move forward with the relationship or the baby. It all came out of nowhere.”

The news outlet reports that Anderson, who created the famous Tracy Anderson Method, is in her first trimester and is now surrounding herself with “close friends who witnessed Nick’s actions and saw how he manipulated her … with the promise of a life together.”

Anderson, who hones the bodies of celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow and Michelle Obama, has reportedly been keeping a low profile. She and Riley met in 2016 and were engaged in Aspen, Colorado in February.

“Going into the week and the rest of my life with my true loves kiss!” Anderson wrote on Instagram after the proposal. “It’s only been three days and I’m already the happiest bride to be on the planet!”

She told Health magazine for its May issue she was feeling “anxious” when Riley didn’t propose right away.

“I knew it was coming, but I didn’t know when. Once you find your true love, you start to get a little anxious. Everyone was saying, ‘I think he’s going to propose!’” she said. “I thought he might ask at Christmas, and then when that didn’t happen, I thought maybe New Year’s. Then we were in Aspen without the kids. We were walking on this street at the base of the mountain and he got down on one knee. I actually crouched down on my knees with him.”

Anderson is mom to 19-year-old son Sam, from her first marriage to former NBA star Eric Anderson, and 5-year-old daughter, Penelope, from her second marriage to Matthew Mogol. She told the magazine that Riley mentioned her kids when he proposed in February.

“He said, ‘I want you to be my wife. I love Sam, I love Penny, I love you.’ It was really amazing,” she said.

Anderson also told Health magazine in that she wants to have another child.

“I’m going to try and have another child,” she said. “I’m 43, but my body feels like it can do it.”