Tour YouTube Star Tati Westbrook's Glamourous $4M Sherman Oaks Home

YouTuber Tati Westbrook has over nine million subscribers on the platform, a makeup line, endorsement deals and more, all of which helped her purchase a gorgeous 6,281 square-foot home in Sherman Oaks, California. The property is now on the market for just under $4 million, and photos shared with PopCulture care of Crisnet and Homes.com show off a sleek and glamorous space perfect for filming videos. The house has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a home theater, his and her closets, a gourmet kitchen and more. Scroll through to look inside this airy California home.

The exterior The privately gated estate features a dramatic driveway and an East Coast-inspired exterior, with white siding on the lower level, brown on the top and black accents. A number of trees provide privacy for the house, which was built in 2016. (Photo: Crisnet / Homes.com)

(Photo: Crisnet / Homes.com) prevnext

The foyer The home opens into a spacious interior which leads into a dining space. The high ceilings and numerous windows allow for plenty of natural light, and the fine oak flooring continues the light and airy theme. (Photo: Crisnet / Homes.com)

(Photo: Crisnet / Homes.com) prevnext

The kitchen A gourmet kitchen features a large island, white countertops, white porcelain backsplash and gold accents, all of which lend a glamorous feel to the space. There's also a small desk tucked into the room next to the open faced glass SubZero fridge/freezer. A spacious breakfast nook offers another option for an eating area. (Photo: Crisnet / Homes.com)

(Photo: Crisnet / Homes.com) (Photo: Crisnet / Homes.com) prevnext

The living room The kitchen opens into the living room, which features large pocket glass sliding doors that open into the backyard. A fireplace keeps things cozy on any chilly California nights. (Photo: Crisnet / Homes.com)

(Photo: Crisnet / Homes.com) prevnext

The upstairs Four guest bedrooms, one of which is located on the home's main level, have ensuite bathrooms and large closets. There's also another lounge space at the top of the stairs. (Photo: Crisnet / Homes.com)

(Photo: Crisnet / Homes.com) prevnext

The master The large master suite has a beamed ceiling, recessed lighting and an inglenook with a fireplace. The master bathroom has designer tile, brass inlay, a soaking tub and polished brass fixtures. (Photo: Crisnet / Homes.com)

(Photo: Crisnet / Homes.com) prevnext

The closets Two coordinating closets in black and white lend an even more luxurious finish to the home. (Photo: Crisnet / Homes.com)

(Photo: Crisnet / Homes.com) prevnext

The extras The home was built for movie lovers and includes a nine-seat theater. There's also a smart home system, state of the art surveillance and a sound system throughout the home, as well as a dedicated wine area. (Photo: Crisnet / Homes.com)

(Photo: Crisnet / Homes.com) prevnext

The guesthouse Across the pool is the guesthouse, which is over 1,000 square feet and hosts a kitchen area along with plenty of space for entertaining. (Photo: Crisnet / Homes.com)

(Photo: Crisnet / Homes.com) prevnext