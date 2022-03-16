Tour Steven Seagal’s $3.3M Bulletproof Desert Mountain Home

Say what you will about Steven Seagal’s movies or his martial arts, but his house is real and it is literally bulletproof. The controversial actor is selling his extravagant home in Scottsdale, Arizona, with a staggering $3.395 million asking price. Take a virtual tour of the place for yourself to see if you think it’s worth it.

Seagal is best known as an action movie star with a focus on intense martial arts scenes, with his best-known work released from the late 1980s to the early 2000s. Beyond that, he is known for being accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault by many women during his career, including household names like Portia de Rossi. Seagal settled one of these cases out of court and others publicly denied all of the allegations. Some cases are ongoing.

Seagal still identifies strongly as a martial artist, law enforcement specialist and general tough guy in spite of the growing genre of memes at his expense. His home on Desert Mountain reflects that identity with bulletproof glass, Asian-inspired architecture and wide-open terraces for workouts and sparring sessions.

Photos and a video tour of Seagal’s house were first published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. The actor owns other properties around the U.S., but it’s not clear why he is selling this one. Scroll on for a full tour.

Exterior

As you can see from the outside, Seagal’s home is a sprawling place nestled on the side of an Arizona mountain. Other homes can be seen but are distant, providing some privacy and peace of mind. The house boasts a huge driveway with lots of parking for those that may want to host functions here.

Aerial

The house has lots of terraces, floor-to-ceiling windows and skylights, providing an open feel that is only possible thanks to its seclusion. As mentioned above, the windows are reportedly made of bulletproof glass per Seagal’s specifications, so if you’re worried about some kind of attack you can rest easy here.

Stairway

The stairway gives a good sense of the layout of the house, the size of it and the prolific use of bulletproof glass throughout. It takes full advantage of the Arizona sun.

Living Room

The main living room in the house is open on one side with huge windows facing the mountains, and on the other side towards the stairway and open-concept design. It has a fireplace built into the stone and a TV for casual movie nights. More serious screenings are for the next room.

Theater

Seagal’s home features a fully-functional home theater with risers and seats for at least nine guests.

Covered Terrace

There are reportedly two main terraces in this house – one covered and one open. The covered terrace features statues that clearly allude to Seagal’s passion for martial arts.

Open Terrace

The open terrace features an infinity pool that faces out towards the mountains, without sacrificing a good view of the TV.

Bathroom

If there was any doubt that this house was lavish, the bathroom should put it to rest. The tub stands centered in the room with vanities on each side and a minifridge within reach for good measure.

Tour

Finally, this video from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com gives a full tour of the house in one fell swoop. Not pictured were the four bedrooms, four other bathrooms, 600-square-foot guest house and three-car garage. The main house is comprised of 8,000 square feet of living space while the property itself is just under 12 acres of land. It is up for sale at the time of this writing and could be yours for about $3.4 million.