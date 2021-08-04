Tour Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Ranch-Style Pacific Palisades Home

✖

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo opened their doors to fans for the latest issue of Architectural Digest, inviting the outlet to tour their sunny and serene California home. The couple, along with their two daughters, Dusty, 4, and Gio, 3, live in a one-story ranch house in the Pacific Palisades designed by Cliff May in the 1930s, though the original design is barely visible under numerous renovations done before Levine and Prinsloo moved in.

The home is now a bright and airy laid-back abode filled with neutral tones that offer a subtle backdrop for the couple's extensive art collection. There's a cozy living room with low-lying furniture, an expansive kitchen with a large dining table, a movie theater, a music studio and a bar. The master bedroom features large his and hers closets as well as a bathroom that houses a sauna. The ranch is situated far off the street amid lush greenery and offers stunning views of the surrounding landscape. Outside, there are a number of spaces to spend time including a raised platform, sunken conversation pit and a pool area. There is also a gym and a yoga studio as well as a beehive.

Levine and Prinsloo renovated their home with help from mother-and-son design duo Kathleen and Tommy Clements. "We basically stripped it all down," Tommy Clements said, sharing that he and his mom "simplified the materials and color palette and exposed the bones of the house to create a beautiful, neutral backdrop for their collections of art and design." Kathleen added that Levine "is an obsessive design junkie. He and Behati like to live with beautiful things, but in a super-casual way, where the kids have the run of the house, and friends and family are always welcome."

Previous owners of the property include Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, Gregory Peck, and producer Brian Grazer. "We didn’t want a palatial McMansion," Levine said. "That’s just not who we are." Prinsloo added, "We were attracted to this place because it felt homey. You could tell that kids had lived here before."

Levine explained that he and his wife decided to make the move "Because "Beverly Hills just started to feel hectic. It’s strangely central, so we felt surrounded by the city. We wanted to live somewhere quieter, where you don’t hear the traffic and feel the stress." Prinsloo shared that "The only things we brought were the art and the bonsai trees, which are my other little kids."

Levine shared that spending time at the home during quarantine "made us especially grateful to have this place. In a world where nothing ever seems to be enough, our home feels like a genuine unicorn, our perfect sanctuary." Prinsloo added, "It’s really all that we need or want."