Tori Spelling Travels Abroad as Bench Warrant Looms

Tori Spelling had a busy day working in Israel as a bench warrant was filed against her in the U.S.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum took to Instagram to share her experience working in Tel Aviv with friend and former co-star Jennie Garth on a commercial for Castro Fashion Kids, as a California court issued a bench warrant against Spelling after failing to appear in court last week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Best Friends in life and business… So excited to be in Israel filming an amazing commercial for [castrofashion_kids] with my bestie,” Spelling wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Garth.

On her Instagram Stories, the actress shared photos from her hotel, as well as her time on set with Garth during the commercial shoot in Tel Aviv. She also shared promotional photos for her makeup line.

At the same time as Spelling worked abroad, the California court issued a bench warrant for her arrest with a $5,000 bail and a new court date set for May 1 after she did not show up for an earlier court date on March 29.

The appearance in court is reportedly connected to the Masked Singer’s ongoing legal trouble with City National Bank, which previously sued Spelling and husband Dean McDermott in 2016 for failing to pay a $400,000 loan.

At the time, Spelling and McDermott failed to pay $185,714 plus an additional $2,407 in interest and $681 in late charges for a total of $188,803 that they owed to the bank.

In Mary 2017, the court ruled on a default judgment after Spelling and her husband missed the deadline to respond to the bank’s allegations in court. As of March 28, Spelling owes more than $260,000 as part of the judgment, including interest accrued after the judgment.

Aside from the City National Bank debt, Spelling and McDermott were also reportedly ordered to pay $88,000 to American Express.

Spelling’s legal issues are not stopping her from working. After her stint on The Masked Singer, the actress confirmed the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot set to premiere this summer on Fox.

“It is the OG crew back together, and we’re playing heightened versions of ourselves,” she said back in February. “The fans will be pleasantly surprised, though, because we will intercut that with scenes from the show. So it’ll be a whole ensemble cast.”

While late actor Luke Perry was not originally set to appear on the reboot due to his Riverdale responsibilities, producers have teased the new show will pay tribute to the actor who played Dylan McKay in the original show.